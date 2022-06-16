Key GOP Senator Says No Deal Yet on Gun Safety as Deadline Looms

(Bloomberg) -- The top Senate Republican negotiator, John Cornyn, said it’s time to “fish or cut bait” on the bipartisan talks over new gun safety-legislation.

The Texas Republican left the down-to-the-wire talks to go home for the weekend, telling reporters the other negotiators already know where he stands on remaining issues.

With a self-imposed Thursday deadline looming to write the legislation, negotiators still haven’t agreed on a range of matters, including how to close a so-called boyfriend loophole aimed at barring abusive dating partners from having guns. The provision is modeled after current law that allows domestic abusers to be restricted if they are married to, have lived with or have a child with the victim.

“At some point you’ve got to make a decision, and when people don’t want to make a decision you can’t accomplish a result,” Cornyn said. “That’s kind of where we are right now.”

Cornyn said he would remain available to other negotiators by email or text.

Senators, who have long struggled to find common ground on gun safety, restarted stalled negotiations last month following the massacres at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that killed a total of 31 people.

Cornyn said earlier that senators needed an agreement on the details by Thursday afternoon to write the legislation and tee it up for floor debate next week. The Senate leaves late next week for a two-week July 4 recess.

The negotiators are hammering out details of a framework agreed to on Sunday by 20 senators from both parties. It would include provisions to improve records available for background checks of younger gun buyers and billions of dollars in funding for mental health services and school safety.

