London’s major clearinghouses for derivatives, energy and metal trades will be able to do business with banks in the European Union next year in a move that averts Brexit market disruption.

The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority said the clearinghouses, used by the world’s biggest banks and money managers, will be able to sell services into the EU after Dec. 31. The three clearinghouses granted access are run by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and the London Metal Exchange.

The regulator’s move followed the recent decision by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, to find U.K. regulations for clearing equivalent to its own for a period of 18 months after the transition period ends. That decision was a rare sign of agreement between the two sides in talks that have struggled to make progress all year and are now entering a key week.

Clearinghouses, a key part of the financial system, accept collateral from buyers and sellers to ensure a default on one side doesn’t spread panic through financial markets. The LSE’s clearinghouse is the world’s primary place for settling swaps in dollars, pounds and euros.

