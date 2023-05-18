(Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry emerged from debt talks on Thursday saying the two sides are “not close to being done” with a deal to avert a first-ever US default.

The comments from McHenry, a key ally of the House speaker, come hours after Kevin McCarthy said he expected a House vote on negotiated legislation next week.

“We have a lot more work to do,” the North Carolina Republican said, adding that it isn’t clear when negotiators will meet again.

McHenry would not commit to a plan or even an outline being firm by the weekend, but added, “the right things are being discussed.”

