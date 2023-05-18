You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Key McCarthy Ally McHenry Says Debt Deal ‘Not Close’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- House Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry emerged from debt talks on Thursday saying the two sides are “not close to being done” with a deal to avert a first-ever US default.
The comments from McHenry, a key ally of the House speaker, come hours after Kevin McCarthy said he expected a House vote on negotiated legislation next week.
“We have a lot more work to do,” the North Carolina Republican said, adding that it isn’t clear when negotiators will meet again.
McHenry would not commit to a plan or even an outline being firm by the weekend, but added, “the right things are being discussed.”
