(Bloomberg) -- A key metric of Mexican inflation will surge again in March after hitting a more than 20-year high last month, deputy central bank governor Jonathan Heath said Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices like fuel and is closely watched by policy makers, will exceed 6.7% this month after reaching 6.59% in February, Heath wrote in a series of tweets.

Core price increases are currently at their highest level since 2001. Their steep upward trend has been a sign of trouble noted by the central bank’s board in recent months, suggesting Mexico’s price pressures are more permanent than some economists had anticipated.

“The panorama is already complicated,” Heath tweeted. “Elevated inflation will be more persistent than what we had anticipated, both in Mexico and on a global scale.”

After a brief slowdown in December and January, headline inflation accelerated again last month, hitting 7.28%. Policy makers target inflation at 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The central bank, known as Banxico, has delivered six consecutive interest rate hikes in an effort to combat the inflation spike. Most analysts expect a third-straight half-point increase when the bank meets later this month, taking the rate to 6.5%.

Banxico provided the sole significant stimulus to the Mexican economy when the pandemic hit in 2020, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declined any major boost to spending. The recovery ground to a halt in the second half of last year.

Heath said in another tweet that the Mexican central bank’s 6.9% estimate for first quarter inflation is probably too low. He told Bloomberg News last month the bank would likely have to at least match any hikes set by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is widely expected to begin its own tightening cycle next week.

