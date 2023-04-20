(Bloomberg) -- A key type of Middle Eastern oil is showing signs of weakness, with slumping profits from turning crude into fuel diminishing its appeal.

Murban crude, the flagship grade from Abu Dhabi, has fallen from about a $3-a-barrel premium to the region’s Dubai benchmark to $2 higher in recent days, according to data from PVM Oil Associates Ltd. The grade also slumped to trade in a bearish contango structure, exchange data show.

The drop is in contrast to heavier Middle Eastern crudes that had been supported by a flurry of buying after OPEC+ cut supply. Instead, Murban has come under pressure because it is a relatively light, lower-sulfur crude, and demand for some of those grades in Asia has cooled as fuel markets weaken.

Gasoline’s premium to crude in Asia has narrowed to the smallest this year, while the same gauge for diesel is the lowest since February last year. Those declines are particularly acute for Murban because it produces a lot of gasoline and diesel, traders said.

