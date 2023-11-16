(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s key labor union halted a strike affecting port and rail activities in the West African nation after it said the government apologized for an alleged assault of its president by police.

“This suspension is intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal government had met our crucial demands,” the Nigeria Labor Congress, a national umbrella body for the country’s workers, said in a statement posted on X. “An apology was tendered on behalf of the government by the NSA,” it said, referring to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The union called the strike on Tuesday to protest an assault by police on its president, Joe Ajaero, during a march on Nov. 1 in Imo state in Nigeria’s southeastern region. The government called the strike illegal and said an “error of judgment” by Ajaero provoked the incident.

The call for a nationwide worker stoppage had not been widely observed, though some rail and port activities in major cities were affected.

