The premium traders are placing on West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery over October contracts touched $1.12 a barrel on Monday. The last time the gap between the third-closest contract and the fourth was this wide was June 2014, when the U.S. benchmark was trading above $100 a barrel.

It’s the latest sign demand is strengthening and supplies are tightening as Americans take to the roads and skies, while shale producers stick to their pledges of focusing on financial discipline instead of production growth.

It’s a stark reversal from a year ago when a market price crash devastated the oil industry as demand flailed from pandemic-fueled restrictions. It forced traders to stuff unwanted supplies into storages across the country until consumption improved. When that happens, traders offer the nearest contracts at a discount in a pattern known as contango.

Now as the American economy is fully in recovery mode, the opposite is happening. Refiners are tapping on inventories, drawing them down rapidly to the lowest levels since the great freeze in February. So, traders are commanding a premium to deliver crude earlier amid mounting demand. That’s known as backwardation.

At Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures, crude inventories have reached pre-pandemic lows as Midwest refineries are operating at the highest rates in the country. This has led to tanks being offered up for leasing for the first time since before the pandemic.

The International Energy Agency has warned that the market could face crude supply shortages in the second half of this year, unless the OPEC and its allies turn on more of its shut supply.

