(Bloomberg) -- Beijing and Tianjin continue to ramp up Covid restrictions as cases climb, while reopening in Shanghai looks to be taking place in fits and starts, with most people still unable to move about freely.

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant has spurred increasingly stringent pandemic curbs in China since March, in some cases snap lockdowns that carried heavy costs for the local population and economy. The pattern of transmission and restrictions across the country could offer insight into what regions may be vulnerable to disruption in the days ahead.

Nationwide, overall cases are trending down. Of China’s top 50 cities by economic size, only Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai currently have widespread restrictions in place.

Covid-19 data for Sunday, May 22

Eighteen of China’s 31 mainland provinces have had cases in the past week, but only Beijing, Henan, Shanghai, Sichuan and Tianjin had more than 20 infections.

China reported 802 new infections overall, the lowest in more than two months

Shanghai is seeing cases stable at a three-digit level. The city resumed operations on four subway lines starting Sunday. But the central Jing’an area, a prime office district, went back into lockdown over the weekend with residents compelled to go for testing for three consecutive days

In Beijing, daily cases reached a record for the current outbreak of 99 for Sunday. Some bus routes and subway stations are suspended, delivery drivers have been banned from entering residential compounds, and an entire housing complex of 5,000 people were quarantined after 26 cases were found

In the northern city of Tianjin, more compounds and suburbs are being locked down, but operations of the Binhai port have not yet been affected

Movement Indicators

Nationwide subway usage for the week ending May 21 in the top 11 cities was down 43% from the same time last year, with no one using the subways in Shanghai. Excluding Shanghai, ridership in China is down 13%.

Domestic air travel is recovering from a late-March low, though still far below levels in 2021, when China was mostly virus-free

Affected Companies

Despite the easing of lockdown rules, companies in Shanghai must stay in closed loop systems, with workers having to sleep on-site to keep production running. More than 800 financial institutions can send employees back to the office as long as staffers are in a closed loop, officials said last week

Globally, listed companies like Cisco Systems Inc. continue to cite the China lockdowns for disappointing earnings

Shanghai Opens for More Bankers at Offices as Lockdown Eases

Tesla Wants China Staff to Stay in Factory Bubble Until Mid-June

Shanghai Factory Output Fell 20 Times Faster Than Rest of China

Cisco Tumbles Most Since 2011 as Supply Upheaval Hits Sales (1)

More Than 180 Companies Say They’ve Been Hit by China Lockdowns

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.