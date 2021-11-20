(Bloomberg) -- A coalition led by a pro-Malay party is set to win a crucial state poll in Malaysia on Saturday, local media reported, citing unofficial election tallies.

The United Malays National Organisation together with two other parties won 15 out of 28 seats in Malacca state, which was the first significant vote since it returned to the top seat of the government three months ago.

UMNO’s coalition earlier said they were leading in the Malacca state polls and that they had secured 19 out of 28 seats -- or two-thirds majority, although they stopped short of claiming victory, the Star reported.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.