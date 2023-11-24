(Bloomberg) -- No pressure, Olayemi Cardoso.

In his first policy speech on Friday since becoming governor in September, Nigeria’s new central bank boss must convince investors he has a plan to tackle surging inflation and the country’s crashing currency.

With the economy reeling from painful reforms and his predecessor under arrest, the 66-year-old former Citibank executive has kept everyone guessing after canceling a meeting of the monetary policy committee on Monday for the second time.

His speech on Friday at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s annual dinner in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, is a chance to persuade the audience that he’s not “run out of options,” said Arinze Nwokolo of the Lagos Business School.

Here are four key things investors want answers to:

Interest Rates

Where does Cardoso stand on the need to raise interest rates to confront the highest inflation in 18 years?

The last time the Nigerian central bank held a policy meeting was in July, when it raised rates by 25 basis points to 18.75%. Since then, inflation has risen from 22.8% to 27.3%.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected Cardoso to raise rates by as much as 325 basis points at this week’s now-cancelled policy gathering.

“What’s his opinion on interest rate direction and inflation? How does he intend to balance rising inflation with GDP that is slowing drastically?” said Olatunji Odesanya, head of investment at FCMB Pensions in Abuja, the capital.

Since his appointment, Cardoso has hinted at a return to orthodox policies at the central bank, signaling his intention to tighten borrowing costs and control liquidity.

Crashing Currency

The naira has slumped to record lows against the dollar, depreciating by more than 40% after foreign-exchange controls were relaxed in June under reforms championed by newly-elected President Bola Tinubu.

Weighing on the naira is a heavy backlog of local demand for the greenback and people want to hear what solution Cardoso has in mind.

An estimated $6.7 billion of forward contracts have been settled, central bank officials said earlier this month. But questions remain about where the money to do that came from and what is still outstanding.

There should be “a clear statement on how the CBN intends to increase and manage foreign reserves to mitigate volatility in the naira,” said Nwokolo of the Lagos Business School.

Central Bank Independence

Cardoso will be scrutinized for evidence that he will assert the institution’s autonomy, after the president argued for lower interest rates during his inaugural speech to kick-start the economy. Tinubu has also discussed reforming the central bank.

The previous central bank chief, Godwin Emefiele, was released on bail on Wednesday after five months in jail. He’d been in custody since June on charges including fraud.

Emefiele oversaw a complex foreign-exchange regime that was criticized by Tinubu at his inauguration in May. The president subsequently suspended the governor and appointed a special investigator to probe the affairs of the central bank while Emefiele was governor.

Deficit Financing

The central bank under Tinubu’s predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, ran up a staggering 23 trillion-naira ($27 billion) bill by intervening in money markets to support the government’s agenda.

Nigerian law allows the central bank to provide temporary finance to the government. But the so-called ways and means advances increased more than 3,000% under Buhari, lifting national debt to a record 69 trillion naira. The government’s debt to the central bank has since been converted to 40-year bonds.

Cardoso has stopped short of criticizing this. But he has warned against blurring monetary and fiscal policy lines, which saps the central bank’s ability to effectively manage inflation and foreign reserves.

Economists say those strong statements now need to be backed up with action.

“Given the way we are spending, it’s like it’s still business as usual,” said economist Muda Yusuf at the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, who sees a “good chance that the government may fall back on the CBN to provide financing.”

