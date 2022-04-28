(Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., the only key supplier of the critical minerals outside China, aims to add new expansion projects to meet surging demand for the materials crucial for missiles to electric cars.

Previous plans to add 50% more capacity by 2025 are now insufficient to meet customers’ requirements, while the company could add sites to serve markets beyond its current base in Asia, including in Europe and the U.S., said Chief Executive Officer Amanda Lacaze.

“Our biggest challenge right now is to grow as fast as the market, and so we do have to invest in additional capacity,” Lacaze told reporters Thursday in Melbourne. “We have taken actually some of our very best and brightest and put them into project teams to work on that.”

Lynas, with a mine in Western Australia and a processing facility in Malaysia, is already developing new supply hubs in Texas and Western Australia. The producer expects to offer investors details of additional plans within the next three to six months, Lacaze said.

Developing global supply outside China has been flagged as a key priority for President Joe Biden, who last year signed an executive order to strengthen U.S. supply chains, including for rare earths. China controls about 55% of mining capacity and 85% of rare earths refining, according to the White House.

A week-long coronavirus lockdown announced Monday in Baotou, a key hub for rare earths production in China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia, isn’t having any market impact so far, Lacaze said.

