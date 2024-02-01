(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Rosenberg, a Treasury Department official working on sanctions and financial crime policy, is leaving for the private sector.

Rosenberg, who returned to the Treasury at the beginning of the Biden administration following an earlier posting at the department, was part of a core group of officials, including former Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, who developed the economic response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the freezing of sovereign bank assets and the price cap on Russian oil.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo called her “an indispensable advisor since day one of this administration.”

“No one is more steeped in the details, more willing to pound the pavement, or more persistent in service of Treasury’s national security goals,” he said in a statement.

Rosenberg traveled to 25 different countries, helping to rally support for the price cap and lean on allies to more strictly enforce sanctions and export controls on goods being shipped to Russia. She also traveled with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum and participated in US-China working groups.

The US and its allies have levied hundreds of sanctions and other financial and economic penalties on Russia, which have hurt growth, oil revenues and trade, but have failed to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to fold. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its growth forecast for the Russian economy, citing military spending.

Rosenberg was confirmed by the Senate in December 2021 as the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, and previously served as a counselor to Adeyemo.

The Treasury declined to say where Rosenberg would be going next.

Anna Morris, the current deputy assistant secretary for Global Affairs, will replace Rosenberg in an acting capacity. Morris previously served as a China desk officer at Treasury before working on the Iran and Europe portfolios.

Rosenberg’s last day at the Treasury will be Friday.

