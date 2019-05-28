(Bloomberg) -- A key slice of the Treasuries yield curve is falling deeper into inversion as growing angst over trade friction is overshadowing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by year-end.

The gap between 3-month and 10-year rates dipped Tuesday to negative 9.2 basis points. That’s the most negative since March, when this closely watched segment of the curve inverted for the first time since 2007. Gaps between most other sectors of the curve have narrowed as well. Historically, an inverted curve has been a signal that a recession is looming.

Haven buying drove the 10-year yield to the lowest in 19 months on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump further dimmed the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal. Renewed tensions in Europe also damped demand for riskier assets.

The flattening trade faces risks, including Friday’s release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which is forecast to hold below officials’ 2% target. Another low reading could spur traders to price in more rate cuts in 2019, potentially resteepening the curve.

“People are fighting to find yield,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global Holdings LLC. “And I don’t see the trade war going away. Given the inversion, we’re likely about a year and half away from a U.S. recession.”

Fed officials have said that persistently low inflation would warrant a rate cut. BMO Capital Markets strategists Ian Lyngen and Jon Hill say it’s unclear what it would take to meet that criteria, according to a note Tuesday. Yet for them it’s only a matter of time before more policy makers signal this “conditional cut stance,” which would enforce the view the curve will steepen again.

The gap between 2- and 10-year yields, which hasn’t inverted in this cycle, narrowed Tuesday to as little as 12.9 basis points -- also its least March -- and down from about 25 basis points at the start of the month.

