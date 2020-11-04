(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. presidential election remained unsettled Wednesday morning as key states continued counting ballots. After a relatively untroubled day at U.S. polling places, unprecedented numbers of early and mail-in votes complicated counts across the country. By early Wednesday morning, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden retained potential paths to victory.

Other developments:

Track Live Results in the Presidential and Congressional Races

How Long It May Take: Where the Election Stands in Key States

Trump’s Claim of Victory Lacks Formal Weight Yet Risks Uproar

Key States Unsettled as Counting Enters Day 2

Ballot-counting continues in key battleground states, including Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate remain up for grabs on the morning after the U.S. election.

Shortly before 3 a.m. New York time, the Associated Press said Biden had won Arizona, marking the Democratic nominee’s first victory in a state Trump won in 2016. He also picked up what could be a crucial single elector in Nebraska’s Second Congressional District. But with his own victories in Texas and Florida, Trump had a viable path to victory as well – setting up high stakes in what could become a drawn out resolution in the remaining states.

Due to laws barring the processing of mail-in ballots before Election Day, election officials in Michigan and Pennsylvania have said it may take until Friday to count all the ballots. Officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said they expect their larger cities to be done counting by Wednesday. North Carolina officials said they would too, but the presidential race there remains extremely close and mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted if they arrive by Nov. 12.

Democrats easily maintained their majority in the House of Representatives, but control of the Senate is still undetermined as several races remain close, including in Michigan and North Carolina, while one race in Georgia is headed for a runoff in January. Of the Senate races called so far, Democrats Mark Kelly in Arizona and John Hickenlooper in Colorado beat Republican incumbents, while Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville beat a Democratic incumbent. -- Ryan Teague Beckwith

Pennsylvania Sees 1 Million Votes Yet Uncounted (3:13 a.m.)

Pennsylvania has more than 1 million votes left to count, its Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, said in a Twitter posting early Wednesday.

“I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do,” Wolf said on Twitter. His tweet came after Trump falsely declared victory and complained of “a fraud on the American public” in ongoing vote-counting.

“Let’s be clear: This is a partisan attack on Pennsylvania’s elections, our votes, and democracy,” Wolf said in another Twitter post. -- John Voskuhl

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.