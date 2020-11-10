(Bloomberg) -- Two key U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled they aren’t prepared to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act as the court weighed over the fate of a landmark law that provides health-insurance to 20 million people.Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said they were inclined to leave the rest of law intact even if Republican challengers succeeded in invalidating the so-called individual mandate, which requires people to acquire insurance.

“I tend to agree with you this a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents, meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh told a lawyer defending the law on behalf of the House.

