(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices raised the prospect they might shift course on Texas’ ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, questioning the state’s contention that federal courts lack power to block the law.

Hearing arguments two months after letting the measure take effect, key justices including Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voiced skepticism about various parts of Texas’ argument in a clash with abortion providers and the Justice Department.

The argument centered on an unusual provision Texas included to try to insulate the measure from judicial review. Texas made the law enforceable only through private lawsuits so that courts wouldn’t have a clear-cut way to block it.

Kavanaugh pressed Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone on the prospect that the legal machinery of the new abortion law could be used against other freedoms, referring to a brief filed by a gun rights group.

“We can assume that this will be across the board, equally applicable as the Firearms Policy Coalition says, to all constitutional rights?” Kavanaugh asked, later asking Texas’ lawyer to imagine a law that let anyone sue a person for using an AR-15 rifle and hold them liable for $1 million.

