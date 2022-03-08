Mar 8, 2022
Key Takeaways From Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ Product Event
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are five key takeaways from Tuesday’s Apple Inc. product event. Click here for our TOPLive blog.
- The iPhone SE saw its price increase $30 to $429. What do you get for that bump? 5G, a faster A15 chip, more durable back glass, and improved cameras.
- Apple is also continuing its trend of adding new iPhone colors in the spring. This time? Green for the iPhone 13 and Alpine Green for the iPhone 13 Pro. I wish Alpine Green had been available when the phones first went on sale.
- The iPad Air got a nice spec-bump, adding the M1 chip from last year’s iPad Pro and the Center Stage camera from last year’s iPads. It’s also getting 5G support.
- The big news was a new Mac: the Mac Studio, a cross-over between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro, giving desktop users a new M1 Ultra chip with 20 CPU cores, 64 GPU cores and up to 128GB of RAM. Apple also teased that a new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon is coming later.
- Finally, Apple announced a new $1,599, lower-cost 27-inch monitor with a 5K panel, 600 nits of brightness, four I/O ports, and fairly impressive speaker, microphone and camera systems. It also has an A13 iPhone chip to power some under-the-hood-features.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.