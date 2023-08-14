(Bloomberg) -- Outsider economist Javier Milei’s surprise win in Argentina’s presidential primaries sent markets tumbling. Here are the key takeaways:

The government devalued the official peso rate by 18% after suffering a heavy electoral defeat. The central bank also stepped in, raising interest rates by 21 percentage points to 118%.

Stocks got hammered. The local Merval index was down as much as 14% in dollar terms, and a US-traded Argentina ETF plunged the most since March 2020 in heavy trading. Bonds fell as well, particularly in Europe.

Milei, who has promised to burn down the central bank, took a third of the votes in Sunday’s primary. Hardliner Patricia Bullrich won the nomination for the main market-friendly opposition bloc, which came in second, trailed by Economy Minister Sergio Massa representing the incumbent Peronists.

With a tight three-way race unlikely to be settled in the Oct. 22 vote, investors are bracing for more uncertainty as the election will almost assuredly go to a second round in November.

