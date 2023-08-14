You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Key Takeaways From Argentina’s Primary Vote Surprise
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Outsider economist Javier Milei’s surprise win in Argentina’s presidential primaries sent markets tumbling. Here are the key takeaways:
- The government devalued the official peso rate by 18% after suffering a heavy electoral defeat. The central bank also stepped in, raising interest rates by 21 percentage points to 118%.
- Stocks got hammered. The local Merval index was down as much as 14% in dollar terms, and a US-traded Argentina ETF plunged the most since March 2020 in heavy trading. Bonds fell as well, particularly in Europe.
- Milei, who has promised to burn down the central bank, took a third of the votes in Sunday’s primary. Hardliner Patricia Bullrich won the nomination for the main market-friendly opposition bloc, which came in second, trailed by Economy Minister Sergio Massa representing the incumbent Peronists.
- With a tight three-way race unlikely to be settled in the Oct. 22 vote, investors are bracing for more uncertainty as the election will almost assuredly go to a second round in November.
