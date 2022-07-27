Jul 27, 2022
Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Raise Rates 75 Basis Points
- The Fed unanimously raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25%-2.5%, in line with expectations, and anticipates the further increases in the target rate “will be appropriate.”
- In its statement, FOMC acknowledges that “spending and production have softened,” yet also affirms that “job gains have been robust in recent months.”
- Russia's war in Ukraine is adding “upward pressure” on inflation as well as weighing on economic activity, Fed says. The FOMC repeats that it's “highly attentive to inflation risks.”
- The Fed's balance-sheet reduction process is proceeding as planned with caps on Treasury roll- off doubling to $60 billion a month in September and to $35 billion for MBS
