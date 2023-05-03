May 3, 2023
Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Raise Rates a Quarter Point
Bloomberg News,
- Federal Open Market Committee raises benchmark rate by 25 basis points, as forecast, to target range of 5%-5.25%; omits prior language saying “some additional policy firming” may be warranted, suggesting Fed could pause at the next meeting
- Instead, FOMC will take into account various factors “in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate”
- Inflation remains elevated and FOMC “remains highly attentive to inflation risks,” though tighter credit conditions will weigh on the economy and prices
- Fed maintains plan to shrink balance sheet each month by as much as $60 billion for Treasuries and $35 billion for mortgage-backed securities
- Vote is unanimous
