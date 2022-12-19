Key Takeaways From Jan. 6 Panel Vote on Criminal Referrals

(Bloomberg) -- Here are five key takeaways from the Jan. 6 Committee’s final meeting on Monday in Washington.

The committee unanimously and somberly agreed to back unprecedented referrals of Donald Trump and some of his associates to the Department of Justice for prosecution of four key federal criminal statutes, including an insurrection charge that Representative Jamie Raskin said would prohibit Trump from serving again in any public office. Raskin said they have evidence Trump and others violated statutes including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to make false statements to Congress by sending false slates of electors, and conspiracy to defraud the US. The referrals are not binding on the DOJ.

John Eastman, a lawyer who drafted a plan to have Vice President Mike Pence overturn the election results, was among the Trump associates referred to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution.

The committee played what amounted to the greatest hits of their previous hearings, detailing testimony and evidence of Trump’s plans to declare victory, claim fraud and call for vote-counting to stop on the night of the election, and his refusal to follow the advice of aides and family members to concede in the weeks afterward. They also detailed Trump’s actions to summon a mob, urge them to “fight like hell,” send them to the Capitol, and then refuse for 187 minutes numerous efforts to get him to call on the rioters to leave.

The committee referred four members of Congress including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the House Ethics Committee for failing to comply with subpoenas. The committee approved its final report, including legislative recommendations, and said additional materials and transcripts will be released in the coming days.

Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the committee who lost her seat after defying Trump, called him “unfit for any office” and praised officials and police officers who resisted his efforts and the mob he summoned. “The history of our time will show that the bravery of a handful of Americans doing their duty saved us from an even graver Constitutional crisis,” she said.

