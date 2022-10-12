1h ago
Key Takeaways From Minutes of Fed's September Meeting on Rates
Bloomberg News,
- Policymakers “reaffirmed their strong commitment” to returning inflation to the Fed's 2% goal, with many officials stressing the need to stay the course even as labor market slows
- Consensus was to “purposefully” move to restrictive stance in the near term, though several officials saw it as “important to calibrate” the pace of tightening to minimize harm to the economy
- Many officials saw need to maintain restrictive rates for “some time,” with several saying such a stance could be held “as long as necessary”
- Minutes offer no new details on the size of likely rate moves at the November FOMC meeting or future gatherings
- Policymakers backed continuing to shrink the balance sheet at the current pace, with a “couple” of officials saying it would be appropriate to consider mortgage-backed securities sales after reduction was “well under way”
