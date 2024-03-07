(Bloomberg) -- Here are some key takeaways from New York Community Bancorp’s investor call Thursday. Click here for our TOPLive blog:

Incoming CEO Joseph Otting, non-executive chairman Sandro DiNello and CFO John Pinto walked investors through the equity injection of over $1 billion announced Wednesday. The deal was led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. DiNello kicked off the call by touting the incoming group as “some of the most respected and talented people in the industry.”

Otting made it very clear that he plans to closely evaluate the firm’s loan portfolios in the coming 30 to 60 days, and specifically that they’ll look at opportunities to reduce the firm’s CRE concentration. Otting said he spent time with NYCB’s team before the deal was announced and is comfortable with his current understanding of the portfolio. As far as what might come up for sale, Otting said it’s “a little early,” but he will have more of a plan by the firm’s first-quarter earnings in April.

Otting gave investors further insight into what NYCB’s future could hold during his tenure, saying he’ll build out a portfolio of middle-market and industrial loans. He mentioned that a lot of the commercial and industrial activity in the US is in geographies NYCB is already in — both coasts and the Midwest.

The trio of executives also walked through what NYCB’s deposit situation has looked like in recent days and weeks. The firm had $77.2 billion in deposits as of March 5, from $81.4 billion at year-end. DiNello said last Friday was “not a great day,” but the situation stabilized over the weekend and early this week. Things were back to normal after yesterday’s announcement, DiNello said, adding that they “didn’t do anything crazy” on pricing to keep deposits in place.

Needless to say, it has been a wild few weeks for NYCB. DiNello is handing the reins to Otting after taking over as executive chairman and then CEO of NYCB in February. DiNello will return to his earlier post as non-executive chairman. He ended the call by saying this is “the beginning of a new chapter” for the bank.

