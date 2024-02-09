Feb 9, 2024
Key Takeaways From Pakistan’s Contentious Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Pakistan’s general election. Click here for our TOPLive blog:
- The official vote count is still underway with an unexpected lead by Imran Khan-backed independents followed by Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s party
- Amongst them the independent candidates — many of them backed by Khan’s party — accounted for 86 seats, PML-N got 59 seats and Bhutto managed 44 seats as of 6:47 p.m. local time from a total of 265 seats, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan
- Sharif claimed victory in a speech and said the party was the single-largest. Sharif invited all parties to join the government and asked his senior leaders to meet Bhutto Zardari’s group today. It’s anticipated that two of the three main parties will join hands to form the government and the process may take a few weeks
- The unexpected wins of independent candidates had a negative impact on markets. The nation’s dollar bonds fell with the bond maturing in 2051 down the most in seven months and the benchmark stock index declined 2%, the most in two months
- The election results have been delayed as the count has not been finalized more than 24 hours after the close of voting. One reason is mobile phone services were shut down on Thursday morning to maintain public order during voting
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
