(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the Super Tuesday round of primaries, when 15 states and one territory selected their major party nominees for the 2024 general election. Click here for our TOPLive blog.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden edged closer to a general-election rematch in November after racking up several wins. Biden lost American Samoa’s Democratic caucuses — a contest where fewer than 100 people voted — and Nikki Haley won Vermont’s Republican primary, but both men tightened their grip on their respective nominations.

Haley’s victory over Trump in Vermont was only her second of the GOP contest, following her win in Washington, D.C.’s primary last weekend. Trump’s strong performance in the other contests will only intensify questions about Haley’s ability to stay in the race.

The movement to deny Biden votes by selecting “uncommitted” on a state ballot was bolstered in Minnesota, where 20% of Democratic voters chose that option as a protest against Biden policies toward Israel.

Biden is looking to shift to general-election mode with his State of the Union address on Thursday. The speech gives him a prime time audience to remind voters of his accomplishments and draw a contrast with Trump.

Super Tuesday also saw high-profile Senate primaries. In California, Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former baseball star, are heading to the November election. In Texas, Representative Colin Allred won the Democratic Senate primary and will face off against Republican Senator Ted Cruz in the general election.

