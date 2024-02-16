(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump, his eldest sons and top executives were hit with a $364 million verdict Friday in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit accusing them of carrying out a yearslong scheme to inflate the value of the Trump Organization’s holdings.

The massive penalty imposed by New York Justice Arthur Engoron was just about what James had said Trump should pay for defrauding banks and insurers.

But the highly anticipated ruling wasn’t entirely the worst-case scenario. Engoron didn’t ban the former president from the New York real estate industry for life as James had requested. Fears that Engoron would force the Trump Organization to shut down and carry out a fire sale of its assets also didn’t come to pass.

Here are the key takeaways from the verdict:

The Financial Hit

Engoron gave James nearly the $370 million in penalties that she asked for, an amount that she increased from $250 million in January. With interest, the attorney general said the total could top $450 million.

That’s a massive amount of money, even for Trump, who routinely boasts about being a billionaire. He testified at the trial that he had around $400 million in cash, so paying the verdict would eat up most of that, and he still has another $83.3 million verdict against him from the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

No Dissolution

The judge didn’t impose the “corporate death penalty” on Trump’s family business. In fact, he pulled back an earlier order authorizing the revocation of operating certificates for Trump businesses.

That order had fueled concerns from Trump lawyers that the company might have to sell off its New York assets including his Trump Tower penthouse, the 40 Wall Street office tower and the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County. The judge said a newly appointed independent director of compliance and a separate monitor could still seek dissolution in the future.

Industry Bans

Trump also avoided a lifetime ban from the New York real estate industry. Engoron instead barred him from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for the next three years. A similar punishment was imposed on Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump for the next two years. Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and Controller Jeffrey McConney were also barred for three years.

New Controls

Engoron ordered new oversight of the Trump Organization to prevent future fraud. He’d already appointed Barbara Jones, a retired federal judge to serve as an independent monitor to review the company’s financial disclosures. On Friday, the judge extended Jones’ term for at least three years and also ordered that she must approve financial disclosures to a third party. He also ordered the appointment of an independent director of compliance to establish new accounting and reporting practices. Engoron said the new controls meant it was no longer necessary to cancel the Trump companies’ business licenses.

Trump’s Appeal

Trump will almost certainly appeal the verdict in a case that he’s characterized from the beginning as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” An appeal could result in most of the order, including the financial penalty, being put on hold. But Trump would still need to put down a substantial appeal bond — probably at least in tens of millions of dollars.

