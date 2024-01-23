Jan 23, 2024
Key Takeaways From Trump’s Win in New Hampshire Primary
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the 2024 New Hampshire primary. Click here for our TOPLive blog.
- Donald Trump marched closer toward clinching the Republican presidential nomination, increasing the likelihood of one of the shortest primaries in modern political history, but the longest general election ever as he pivots toward a rematch with President Joe Biden.
- Nikki Haley pledged to continue on to South Carolina, despite a disappointing second-place finish. A trove of cash from well-heeled Wall Street donors and a Koch-aligned super PAC make her continued campaign possible even as her window of opportunity narrows.
- Biden challenger Dean Phillips scored a small victory, winning about 20% of the New Hampshire vote, showing small cracks in Biden’s support. But his campaign will do nothing to stop Biden’s renomination, and has earned him rebukes from within the Democratic party.
- Haley’s all-in bet on New Hampshire fizzled. She performed better than in Iowa, but not well enough to convince voters she could beat Trump.
- Haley heads toward home-state humiliation as the race continues in South Carolina next month, where Trump holds a 30-point lead over the former two-term governor.
