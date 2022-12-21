Key Takeaways from Ukraine President Zelenskiy’s Speech to US Congress

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s speech to the US Congress on Wednesday:

The Ukrainian president both heaped praise and credit on the US for its aid and support, while making clear he wants more, including advanced tanks and fighter jets.

He drew heavily from US military history to connect with listeners — quoting from FDR’s speech the day after the Pearl Harbor attack and invoking the American Revolutionary War.

He cast Ukraine’s fight squarely as a fight for freedom against what he characterized as a terrorist Russian regime.

The speech drew several standing ovations, but attendance was far from full and some prominent Republicans either didn’t applaud or offered a more muted response.

Zelenskiy capped the address with a powerful moment: presenting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris with a Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers in war-torn Bakhmut — they unfurled it behind him while he wrapped up his remarks.

In turn, Pelosi handed Zelenskiy the American flag that flew over the Capitol today, offering to have it carried out for him. He took it himself, tucked it under his right arm and held his left fist in the air as he left the stage to applause.

