(Bloomberg) -- A former Theranos Inc. lab director who was the primary source for a media expose that took down the company came under fire from Elizabeth Holmes’s lawyers over his work for another medical startup that fell into scandal.Adam Rosendorff, a medical doctor who testified as a government witness at Holmes’s fraud trial that he quit the blood-testing startup in disgust, went on to serve as a lab director at uBiome Inc. -- which collapsed in a morass of insolvency, regulatory probes and criminal charges, similar to Theranos.

Lance Wade, an attorney for Holmes, said in court Tuesday that he wants to question Rosendorff about his work after he resigned from Theranos at three other labs that had troubled track records. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila is weighing whether to allow it.

The attorney said the same federal regulators who have aided prosecutors in the Holmes case are evaluating Rosendorff’s roles at the three labs. Wade said Rosendorff initially hid his employment at uBiome from federal investigators. “He was incompetent at Theranos, too,” Wade said. “If he is incompetent and unable to do his job, that’s exculpatory of Ms. Holmes,” Wade said. “He appears to be not qualified” to perform the job as lab director, he said.In turning the tables on Rosendorff, Holmes’s lawyers are trying to land a counter-punch to testimony from a procession of witnesses who have portrayed her as willing to cut corners on quality control and scientific standards to get her product to market, even at the expense of patient safety. The defense team has struggled so far to significantly undermine anything prosecutors have presented to the jury.A fraud complaint in March by the Securities and Exchange Commission against the founders of uBiome, which analyzed DNA from fecal samples, says they were warned in 2017 by their then-laboratory director that their testing practices could be fraudulent. It’s not clear whether Rosendorff was then serving as the company’s lab director.

