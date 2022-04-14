(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rejected Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter Inc. for $54.20 per share, saying the deal doesn’t “come close to the intrinsic value” of the popular social media platform.

It’s not known how large the billionaire Prince’s investment is in Twitter, but a 2015 regulatory filing showed that Alwaleed, along with his Kingdom Holding Company, owned a 5.2% stake in the social media platform.

The prince was detained at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh for nearly three months in late 2017 along with other Saudi princes in an anti-corruption sweep started by the de facto Saudi ruler and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, which was largely seen as a move to consolidate power.

Alwaleed is worth $16.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of his wealth is derived from his 95% ownership of Kingdom Holding Company.

Twitter’s shares fluctuated on Thursday as investors weighed news of the offer. The stock was up 2.1% at 1:25 p.m. in New York.

