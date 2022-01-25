(Bloomberg) -- Equitrans Midstream Corp. slumped after a court overturned an authorization for its $6.2 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline to go through a national forest in the Virginias, risking further delays to the embattled project.

Equitrans lost as much as 15% in New York, the most since March 2020. Utility giant NextEra Energy Inc., which also owns a stake in the project, dropped as much as 7.4%.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is more than 90% complete, is seen as crucial to provide drillers in the gas-rich Appalachia basin with more takeaway capacity, after projects from Dominion Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Williams Cos. were scrapped amid fierce opposition from environmental groups.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday tossed the federal government’s approval of the pipeline’s route through Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia.

The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service’s reauthorizations for the project didn’t consider sedimentation and erosion impacts, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to build stream crossings, and failed to comply with the Forest Service’s 2012 planning rule, the court said.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the court’s decision regarding MVP’s crossing permit for the Jefferson National Forest and will be expeditiously evaluating the project’s next steps and timing considerations,” said Equitrans Midstream Corp. spokeswoman Natalie Cox.

Equitrans, which owns 48% of the 303-mile conduit, was targeting full operations at the pipeline by next summer.

The decision likely means the conclusion of the pipeline, which is already four years behind schedule and costing almost twice as much as initially planned, may be pushed back into 2023, according to Brandon Barnes, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. The ruling also “doesn’t bode well” for another pending case in the same court related to a key species permit that spans much more of the unconstructed pipeline, Barnes added.

In 2020, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy scrapped an $8 billion Atlantic Coast gas project, and Williams abandoned its Constitution gas pipeline and its Northeast Supply Enhancement plan. In September, the $1 billion PennEast conduit project was also halted after failing to receive water-quality certification and other wetland permits for the New Jersey section.

