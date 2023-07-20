(Bloomberg) -- Vattenfall AB will stop the development of an offshore wind project in the UK after a surge in costs, posing a major setback for a key part of Britain’s climate plans.

The Swedish utility said a wind farm planned in the North Sea, which would provide power for 1.5 million UK homes, is no longer viable after costs for the technology soared 40%. Vattenfall will take a hit of 5.5 billion Swedish krona ($536 million) because of the decision, according to a financial report released Thursday.

“Although demand for fossil-free electricity is greater than ever, the market for offshore wind power is challenging,” Vattenfall Chief Executive Officer Anna Borg said in a statement. “Higher inflation and capital costs are affecting the entire energy sector, but the geopolitical situation has made offshore wind and its supply chain particularly vulnerable.”

Vattenfall’s decision follows years of soaring costs for materials, logistics and financing — threatening the viability of a technology that’s key to cutting reliance on gas and coal-fired power stations. Nowhere is the dependence on offshore wind greater than in Britain, which plans to nearly quadruple its fleet of wind farms at sea by the end of the decade.

Vattenfall’s 1.4-gigawatt Norfolk Boreas wind farm was key to realizing the UK’s plans in the near term. It’s among projects at an advanced stage of development, and a final investment decision was expected later this year. Last year, the company received a government-backed contract for the project that would have locked in record-low power prices for 15 years. But the low price may have ultimately doomed the project.

Developers had warned the government that rising costs could jeopardize projects that won those contracts. But a number of the companies decided to push on, or have said they plan to do so.

For Britain to realize its 2030 offshore wind goal would require just about everything to go right. Now with at least one major project stopped, reaching that goal becomes less likely. And it will be more expensive than once thought.

Vattenfall said its wind business overall is profitable and that it’s looking at options for the Norfolk Boreas project and others it’s developing in the same area.

