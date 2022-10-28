(Bloomberg) -- Two key US inflation gauges closely monitored by the Federal Reserve posted firm increases in reports Friday, underscoring persistent pressures that will keep the central bank on a course of steep interest-rate hikes.

The employment cost index, a broad gauge of wages and benefits, rose 1.2% in the third quarter, a slight deceleration from the prior period but still historically elevated. One of the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measures, the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, increased 0.5% in September from a month earlier.

Consumers are also less sanguine about the outlook for inflation. A University of Michigan survey on Friday showed households expect prices to climb 5% over the coming year, up from a 4.7% projection in September. Over the next five to 10 years, they see annual inflation of 2.9%, also a slight increase from the previous month.

The data indicate that inflation is still well-elevated throughout the economy and not cooling nearly as quickly as the Fed would like to see. That solidifies bets that the central bank will raise rates by another 75 basis points next week and keeps a similar-sized move on the table for December, though traders currently see a downshift to 50 basis points as more likely.

“While a move in the right direction, the data show that still-strong demand for labor continues to keep compensation elevated,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, said of the ECI figures in a note. “These readings will only help support the Fed’s current hawkish policy stance.”

The ECI has emerged as one of the Fed’s favored inflation indicators as wages have risen in tandem with overall prices. The report showed compensation gains last quarter cooled for private industry workers but accelerated among government employees.

Policymakers also look at inflation as measured by the PCE indexes, which remain well above the Fed’s 2% goal. The core PCE price measure rose 5.1% from a year ago, while the overall gauge was up 6.2%.

The Commerce Department’s report showed consumer spending stayed resilient last month. While that could be a hopeful sign that the Fed can engineer a soft landing, it also means officials will have to keep hiking rates to cool demand.

Some economists say the ECI data support a Fed downshift to a slower pace of hikes.

“The annual rate is still a 32-year high, but at least wage pressure doesn’t appear to be intensifying,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

A strong labor market, solid wage gains and savings have helped households weather higher prices for everything from groceries to rent. Yet it’s unclear just how long consumers and their finances will be able to hold up.

What Bloomberg Economists Say...

“September’s core PCE inflation data -- sturdy as it is -- isn’t surprising enough to deter the Fed from downshifting the pace of rate hikes from 75 basis points to 50 bps in December. The slowdown in spending is also a sign that rate hikes are working to cool activity. That said, neither offers quite the type of ‘compelling evidence’ the Fed wants to see before it backs off tightening.”

-- Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, economists

For the full note, click here

The saving rate fell to 3.1% in September, hovering near the lowest since 2008, and real disposable income was unchanged from a month earlier, the Commerce Department report showed.

Some companies are flagging changes in consumer behavior -- from trading down to buying less -- and a recent Census Bureau survey found four in 10 households said it has been somewhat or very difficult to cover usual household expenses.

