(Bloomberg) -- The trial of E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of sexually assaulting the New York writer in a department store in the 1990s is drawing to a conclusion, with closing statements to be followed by jury deliberations as soon as Tuesday.

The trial, in federal court in Manhattan, is wrapping up after seven days of testimony from almost a dozen witnesses called by Carroll, who also alleges Trump defamed her by calling her a liar when she wrote about the alleged attack. Trump didn’t call any witnesses and decided not to testify live or attend the trial.

Read More: Trump’s Fate in Rape Lawsuit in Hands of Librarian, Janitor

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said in her closing argument Monday that Trump’s “modus operandi” with women was exposed by the Access Hollywood tape in which he made unguarded remarks about kissing and groping women at will.

“That is how he thinks and that is what he does,” Kaplan told the jury. “He thinks stars like him can get away with it. He thinks he can get away with it here.”

Carroll, a former advice columnist for Elle magazine, went public in 2019 with her allegation that Trump raped her in a sixth-floor dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in 1996. She sued him for battery last year under a New York law that temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on such claims.

Selling a Book

Trump’s lawyer will give a closing statement to the jury later Monday. Trump, who is seeking to regain the White House in the 2024 race, denies wrongdoing and says the case is part of a broader partisan effort to take him down. His lawyer said at trial that Carroll made up her account to sell her book and that witnesses are lying.

Read More: Trump Trial for Rape Suit Renews Focus on Treatment of Women

Here are some of the key witnesses who have taken the stand over the past two weeks, and the main points of their testimony. The jury of six men and three women will weigh this testimony, along with the other evidence in the case, in its deliberations. As a civil trial, there is a lower bar for a finding of liability against the defendant than there is in a criminal trial for a verdict of guilty. Even if he loses, though, Trump doesn’t face any time behind bars.

E. Jean Carroll: The plaintiff testified under oath for two days, breaking down in tears on more than one occasion as she described the alleged assault in graphic detail to her lawyer. Under cross-examination by Trump’s attorney, she testified that she stayed quiet for years because she believed Trump would destroy her if she spoke up, only to watch him do just that when she went public. “He shattered my reputation, and I’m trying to get my life back,” she told the jurors.

Read More: Trump’s Lawyer Presses E. Jean Carroll on Details of Alleged Attack

Lisa Birnbach: A writer and close friend of Carroll’s, Birnbach testified that Carroll called her within seven minutes of the alleged assault to tell her in detail what had just happened that evening in 1996. Birnbach, known for her best-selling 1980 tome The Official Preppy Handbook, said Carroll was initially reluctant to accept that she had been raped and refused her suggestion to call the police. Birnbach told the jurors that Carroll swore her to secrecy and silence. “I promised her both of those things,” she said.

Carol Martin: Another close friend of Carroll, Martin testified that Carroll told her about the alleged assault a few days after it happened, during a visit to her home. “I was completely floored,” Martin told the jury. She testified that she advised Carroll at the time not to go to law enforcement. “At some point I just volunteered that I didn’t think she should do anything, because it was Donald Trump and he had a lot of attorneys, and I thought he would bury her,” she testified, adding that she now regrets giving that advice.

Jessica Leeds: One of two witnesses who previously accused Trump of sexual assault, Leeds gave testimony intended to show a pattern of behavior by the former president. Leeds testified that Trump assaulted her in 1979 on a flight to New York while she sat next to him in first class.

Read More: Trump Jury Hears From Woman Who Claims ’70s Assault on Plane

Leeds, who was a traveling saleswoman for a newsprint company at the time, told the jury that Trump lunged at her shortly after their meal service was cleared. “All of a sudden Donald Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” she said. “There was no conversation — it was like out of the blue.”

Natasha Stoynoff: The former People magazine journalist who covered Trump for several years testified that he sexually assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago estate in December 2005 when she interviewed him for a story. Stoynoff broke down as she described how Trump allegedly offered to give her a personal tour of the mansion while his wife, Melania Trump, changed clothes for a photo shoot, and then lunged at her once they were alone.

Read More: Trump Jury Hears of Alleged Mar-a-Lago Assault on Reporter

“I hear the door shut behind me, and by the time I turn around he has his hands on my shoulders and he pushes me against the wall and starts kissing me,” Stoynoff told the jury.

Trump says Leeds’s and Stoynoff’s accounts, like Carroll’s, are fabricated.

Leslie Lebowitz: A clinical psychologist hired by Carroll’s team as a paid expert witness, Lebowitz testified that Carroll probably experienced a flood of stress hormones that blocked her from calling out for help or remembering every detail of how she got away. “Oftentimes when people find themselves in a dangerous situation that they didn’t anticipate, their body begins to react to the fear, but their mind lags behind,” Lebowitz told the jury. She testified that Carroll “sleeps with a loaded gun” as a result of the alleged attack and hasn’t been able to form romantic relationships since.

Read More: Trump Jury Hears Expert Explain Why Carroll Reacted as She Did

During cross-examination, Trump’s lawyer got Lebowitz to agree that her expert report assumed Carroll was telling the truth and that she didn’t take clinical steps to determine whether she was lying.

Read More: Trump Lawyer Tacopina Has a Lot in Common With His Client

Robert Salerno: A former Bergdorf Goodman employee, Salerno testified that it wasn’t unusual for the sixth floor, where the alleged attack occurred, to have low foot traffic or to be unstaffed at times. He told the jury that in 1996 the store didn’t have numerous security cameras as it does now, and that it wouldn’t be strange for staff to ignore a famous person if they were seen with someone who wasn’t their spouse.

Although he chose not to testify live, Trump did sit for a sworn deposition in October that was shown to the jury at the trial. In it, he called Carroll a liar and accused her lawyer of being a political operative. He reasserted that Carroll wasn’t his “type,” added that the attorney wasn’t either, and said the lawsuit was a “hoax.” The former president testified that Carroll had publicly said she thought rape was “sexy,” taking out of context a remark she made on CNN about entertainment culture.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 22-cv-10016, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

Read More

Trump Accuser Carroll Testifies George Conway Prompted Suing

Trump Accuser Gives Jury Graphic Testimony of Rape He Denies

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.