(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings downgraded KeyCorp, Comerica Inc. and three other US banks as part of a widening look by credit raters at the impact of higher interest rates and deposit moves on lenders’ funding.

All five — also including Valley National Bancorp, UMB Financial Corp. and Associated Banc-Corp — were lowered one notch, S&P said in a statement Monday. S&P also lowered its outlook for River City Bank and S&T Bank to negative and said its view of Zions Bancorp remains negative after the review.

Across the industry, many depositors have “shifted their funds into higher-interest-bearing accounts, increasing banks’ funding costs,” S&P wrote in a note summarizing the moves. “The decline in deposits has squeezed liquidity for many banks while the value of their securities — which make up a large part of their liquidity — has fallen.”

Two weeks ago, Moody’s Investors Service lowered credit ratings for 10 US banks and warned it may downgrade others as part of a sweeping look at mounting pressures on the industry.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.