Keyera says it laid off 75 employees in May and June

Keyera Corp., one of Canada’s largest midstream oil and gas producers, has confirmed that approximately 75 full-time employees have lost their jobs over the past two months.

In an email to BNN Bloomberg, a Keyera spokesperson said jobs were cut in May and June at both the company’s Calgary head office and at a number of its field operations.

“As our industry continues to deal with reduced demand and extremely low commodity pricing, Keyera must respond as we expect that these challenges will continue for some time,” Keyera communications manager Sarah Wilson Cook said.

The company also said that it will be suspending operations at five of its gas plants in Alberta.

Keyera has 1,029 full-time employees in Canada, according to data published in November 2019.