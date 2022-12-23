Keystone pipeline likely will not be fully up and running for more than a month: Energy consultant

TC Energy Corp. will begin the process of restarting the segment of its Keystone pipeline that goes to crude storage hub Cushing, Oklahoma, after receiving regulatory approval, the company said on its website. The restart will take several days.

TC Energy has been targeting a full return of the pipeline system on Dec. 28 or 29, according to people familiar with the matter.

The shutdown of the pipeline that carries heavy crude from Western Canada to the U.S. Midwest has roiled oil markets, limiting supplies to the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, which is the delivery point for the U.S. benchmark.

One leg of the conduit — running from Hardisty, Alberta, to Patoka, Illinois — restarted operations at reduced flows last week, while the ruptured segment — extending from Steele City to Cushing — remains shut. TC Energy’s Marketlink pipeline connecting Cushing to the U.S. Gulf Coast is also running at reduced rates.