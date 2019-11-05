Oil deliveries off the Keystone pipeline are set to tumble this month, as fears mounted over a longer-than-expected outage after its operator said Monday that work to remove a damaged section of the pipe would be completed by week’s end.

The 590,000 barrel-a-day conduit carrying crude from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast ruptured Oct. 29 near the city of Edinburg in North Dakota, spilling an estimated 9,120 barrels of crude. The company initially expected the outage to last 7 to 12 days.

TC Energy Corp. sent out force majeure notices to some of the pipeline’s customers over the weekend letting them know that the company will not be shipping around 30 per cent of the committed volumes in November, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company still does not have an estimate for when repairs of the line will be finished.

Monday morning a spokesman for the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told Bloomberg that leak site on the pipeline still hasn’t been located.

