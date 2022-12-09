Keystone Pipeline still shut as oil spill cleanup continues

A lot of damage has been done to TC Energy stock before today's pipeline leak: Frances Horodelski

TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline entered its second full day of a system-wide shutdown on Friday as the company worked to contain approximately 14,000 barrels of oil released into a creek in Kansas.

The company clarified the estimated quantity of oil and the location of the spill on Thursday, a day after it shuttered the crude oil pipeline when a pressure drop was detected in the system

TC Energy said it has isolated the leaking segment of pipeline and has contained the downstream migration of the oil as it monitors the situation.

Keystone is a major conduit for transporting crude across Canada and the U.S., capable of carrying more than 600,000 barrels every day across its 4,324 km of pipeline.

The shutdown sent ripples through the oil market. Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the company declared force majeure, a contract clause meaning supply agreements may go unfulfilled due to unforeseen events.

Bloomberg also reported that the company would attempt on Saturday to restart the segment of pipeline that extends to Patoka, Ill.

A U.S. government order was issued Thursday, directing that the company take corrective action to protect the public and the environment from hazards related to the pipeline failure.

That document identified the affected segment of pipeline as spanning from a pump station in Steele City, Neb., to another in Hope, Kan.

Other leaks have hit the pipeline in recent years. It was also shut down in October 2019 after spilling oil in North Dakota.

With files from Bloomberg News.