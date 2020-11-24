(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said past negotiations with the U.S. over sanctions had been a failure because they didn’t ensure lasting relief, in his first public comments on talks as Joe Biden’s incoming administration is expected to reengage with Tehran.

“We tried the path of removing sanctions once before and negotiated for several years, but it didn’t work,” Khamenei said. The Iranian response to sanctions imposed under President Donald Trump had rendered the penalties ineffective, he said.

Biden has indicated he’ll aim to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump exited, and European signatories to the accord -- which lifted sanctions in return for caps on Iran’s nuclear program -- held talks Monday on the way ahead.

Khamenei rebuked France, the U.K. and Germany for challenging Iran’s right to develop ballistic missiles while two of the nations possess nuclear weapons.

Biden’s Path Back to Iran Nuclear Deal Won’t Be Easy or Fast

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.