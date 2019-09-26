(Bloomberg) -- Iran should "end all hope" in Europe’s ability to live up to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement, according to the semi-official Tasnim news.

European countries that joined the nuclear agreement are hostile to Iran and their statements are "empty," Khamenei said. At the same time, he said his country will always be open to dialogue and engagement with Europe and all other countries in the world apart from the U.S. and Israel.

Iran is frustrated with European powers’ inability to formulate a mechanism that would allow it to sell crucial oil exports despite U.S. sanctions.

