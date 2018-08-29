(Bloomberg) -- Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the government should stop pinning its hopes on Europe saving the international nuclear deal that’s been battered by the U.S. withdrawal.

“There is no problem with continuing relations and negotiations with Europe, but hope should be abandoned regarding matters such as the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani and members of his cabinet, according to the leader’s website.

