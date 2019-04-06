Khamenei Tells Iraqi PM U.S. Must Withdraw as Soon as Possible

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s supreme leader urged Iraqi leaders to take the necessary steps to end the U.S. military presence in Iraq quickly during a meeting with prime minister Abdul Mahdi today.

“You should take necessary measures so that the U.S. will withdraw its troops from Iraq as soon as possible,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said according to the Iranian leader’s website.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nadeem Hamid in Washington at nhamid3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lauren Berry at lberry4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.