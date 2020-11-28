(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country would pursue and punish the perpetrators of a gun and bomb attack that killed the country’s top nuclear scientist, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

In a statement, Khamenei said the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which took place on the outskirts of Tehran on Friday, would not affect Iran’s scientific activities and that his “scientific and technical endeavors” would continue.

Iran has blamed Israel and the United States for the killing and vowed “severe revenge” for the attack.

Iran Accuses Israel, U.S. of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist (2)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.