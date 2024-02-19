(Bloomberg) -- Imran Khan’s party called for an investigation after a Pakistani official owned up to being involved in vote-rigging in the country’s election, Dawn reported, as the battle over the contentious polls continues to escalate.

A judicial commission should be formed to look into the claims made by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha that he helped to manipulate the vote count, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Interim Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said Sunday, according to the newspaper.

The revelations give credence to the allegations by Khan’s party of widespread rigging of the Feb. 8 election to keep it out of power. PTI candidates, running as independents after a crackdown by the authorities, won the most seats but fell short of an outright majority.

“This is the first time a commissioner is raising his voice according to his conscience,” Dawn cited Ali Khan as saying. “And he said that he made sure candidates who lost were made to win while those who won were made to lose. This corroborates what we have been saying.”

The official also said the Election Commission of Pakistan was involved in the rigging, Dawn reported. The ECP denied the allegations, the paper said.

The official said he had decided to resign after changing the results of 13 National Assembly seats in Rawalpindi, where the country’s powerful military has its headquarters. Candidates who were losing the elections “were made to win,” he told reporters on Saturday, according to Dawn. He added that the process to justify the manipulated results was still going on in some government offices.

Chattha’s confession comes more than a week after Pakistanis voted in the election, which was widely expected to be an easy win for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — a party that analysts say was backed by the military.

PML-N, the party of Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, is putting together a coalition to run the country, which is facing challenges on multiple fronts, from the fastest inflation in Asia to a debt load that some analysts say is unsustainable.

Khan’s PTI has started protests across the country and filed petitions with the courts to force recounts. The party has also picked its own nominee for prime minister — the grandson of a former military ruler as Khan, a former cricket star who is in jail and has been banned from running for public office for five years.

