(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party is on the verge of losing control of Pakistan’s biggest province, raising the stakes ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on his disputed call for national elections.

After losing his parliamentary majority last week, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party is facing a rebellion in Punjab province that might make it harder for him to elect an ally as chief minister.

Punjab is Pakistan’s most populated province, making it a crucial stage for Khan ahead of elections he controversially called for. The Supreme Court will resume hearings Thursday on the constitutional validity of the parliamentary ruling that canceled a no-confidence vote against Khan, who swiftly dissolved parliament.

It’s unclear yet if the court will deliver its verdict Thursday.

Delays could lead to more instability in Pakistan, especially at a time when the country is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for an installment of bailout funds. Reflecting the political strife of the past month, the rupee is trading at a record low against the U.S. dollar and the nation’s foreign currency reserves are depleting.

