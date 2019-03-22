(Bloomberg) -- Robert Khuzami will step down next month as the number two official in the federal prosecutors office in Manhattan. Khuzami led the prosecution of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer after U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman recused himself.

Khuzami will leave on April 12 and be replaced by Audrey Strauss, Berman said in a statement Friday. In addition to leading the case against Cohen, Khuzami has been in charge of the ensuing probes into campaign-finance violations and related conduct at the Trump Organization.

“Rob has been commuting weekly from Washington, D.C., since January 2018,” Berman said in the statement. “While his desire to continue to serve remains strong, he understandably has decided to return home to his family.”

Strauss is moving over from a role as senior counsel in the office and will assume Khuzami’s duties. Craig Stewart, of Arnold & Porter, will become chief counsel to the U.S. attorney, Berman also announced.

