(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said two Islamic State targets killed in a U.S. air strike were planning additional attacks after the suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that left at least 88 people dead, including 13 U.S. service members.

“These are individuals who are planning additional attacks,” Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “And we believe that by taking them out, we have disrupted those attacks to the individuals involved in the facilitation and planning and production of explosive devices.”

Sullivan, who is President Joe Biden’s top national security aide, added to warnings -- including by Biden himself on Saturday -- about the threats faced by U.S. troops as they seek to complete an airlift of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul by Tuesday.

The Pentagon says the air strike on Friday killed two members of ISIS-K, an Islamic State offshoot, and wounded a third.

“We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence,” Sullivan said. The U.S. has evacuated more than 5,000 of its citizens “and we believe that we’re done to a population of 300 or fewer” who have yet to get out, he said.

Sullivan renewed assurances by the Biden administration that it should still be possible for U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents and Afghan allies who have travel documents to leave Kabul after Aug. 31.

“After August 31st, we believe that we have substantial leverage to hold the Taliban to its commitments to allow safe passage” for those groups, he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated that the U.S. will also retain the ability to strike threats to the U.S. after the withdrawal.

“In country after country, including places like Yemen, like Somalia, large parts of Syria, Libya, places where we don’t have boots on the ground on any kind of ongoing basis, we have the capacity to go after people who are trying to do us harm,” Blinken said on CBS’s “Meet the Press.” “We’ll retain that capacity in Afghanistan.”

