(Bloomberg) -- Hurricanes Florence and Michael will never ravage the Americas again.

The two names have been stricken from the official list of Atlantic storms after killing nearly 100 people in the U.S. South last year, the National Hurricane Center said in a statement. The World Meteorological Organization regularly retires name of the deadliest storms, banishing a total of 88 since 1953.

Florence struck the Carolinas in September, killing at least 51. Michael roared ashore along the Florida panhandle the following month, packing the fourth strongest winds to hit the U.S. on record. It killed at least 45 people.

Combined the two storms caused $49 billion in losses, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina. The names Florence and Michael will be replaced with Francine and Milton in 2024.

To contact the reporter on this story: Brian K. Sullivan in Boston at bsullivan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Joe Ryan, Steven Frank

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.