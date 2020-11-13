(Bloomberg) -- Republican Young Kim won the House race for California’s 39th Congressional District, the Associated Press projected on Friday night.

Kim, a former state lawmaker, defeated Representative Gil Cisneros, a one-term Democratic incumbent. The contest was a rematch from 2018 when Cisneros won the seat in what had long been a Republican-dominant district centered in Orange County.

The defeat in last week’s election of several Democrats elected in 2018 has narrowed the party’s House majority and will make it more difficult for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to build consensus and keep the progressive and moderate wings of the party moving in the same direction.

